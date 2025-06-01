'Not One Day Wasted': Rekha Gupta On 100 Days Of Her Government In Delhi

The BJP-led Delhi government completed its 100 days in office. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said not a single day has been wasted, with steps being taken in every sector to lay the foundation for a 'Viksit Delhi' (Developed Delhi).

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Ms Gupta said measures have been taken in the health sector, infrastructural development and cleaning of the Yamuna river, a poll promise made by the BJP that came to power in the national capital after 25 years.

Cleaning Yamuna

On the promise of cleaning Yamuna, the chief minister said, " In 100 days, the government has consulted top experts over the matter and has approved 40 decentralised Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) worth over Rs 4,000 crores for the cleaning of the drains."

The Chief Minister did not give a deadline on when the process would be over, but said: "Raasta lamba hai, par disha clear hai" (It's a long way, but our direction is clear)

When asked about inviting her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal, for a symbolic Yamuna dip, she said, "Why would I invite Mr Kejriwal? Only those whom Yamuna calls can come."

AAP's Mohalla clinics vs Arogya Mandir

Ms Gupta questioned the Aam Aadmi Party, which ruled in Delhi for 10 years, over Mohalla clinics, calling them "corruption hubs in the name of healthcare".

She said the Mohalla Clinics and the Arogya Mandirs, formed under the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Scheme, cannot be compared as the latter is a true primary care centre, with staff available 24/7, while Mohalla clinics were merely cosmetic.

The BJP-led government implemented the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Delhi in its first 100 days after coming to power.

Mahila Samridhi Yojna to be implemented soon

Speaking on the flagship scheme of the BJP government, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reaffirmed that the promise will be fulfilled, but 100 days is a very short time. Once launched, the scheme should not be stalled.

The Chief Minister stated that the formalities are being completed at the moment, and once that is done, it will be implemented.

Prepared for Pollution

Delhi is one of the most polluted cities in the world, with the air quality worsening in winter, especially between October and December. The BJP, when it was in the opposition in Delhi, held the AAP responsible for the poor air quality in Delhi.

Chief Minister Gupta told NDTV that the Delhi government is prepared, steps are being taken, and the focus is on bringing the pollution level to a minimum this time.