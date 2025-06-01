As BJP Completes 100 Days In Delhi, Opposition Raises Complaints

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) return to Delhi after 26 years - with an almost 70 per cent majority - led to widespread celebrations, but the days that followed were anything but easy. Opposite it in the Assembly is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which governed Delhi for 11 years and kept a hawk's eye on its rival's delivery of poll promises.

The BJP's grand event at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium to celebrate 100 days of the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led government witnessed a mention of Operation Sindoor, launched to avenge the deaths of 26 civilians in the Pahalgam terror attack. "I feel very sad when I think about those people who used to sit in the chair (of Chief Minister) and raise questions on the Indian Armed Forces and used to join hands with the enemies of the nation," she said in a evident jibe at the AAP. She also highlighted her government's work, emphasising that it functioned with honesty and dedication

The AAP though called the Delhi government's promises hollow, releasing a "report card" of failures even before the 100-day mark. Speaking to NDTV, Leader of Opposition Atishi said, "100 days reflect the vision of any government, but this one hasn't even been able to present a clear vision."

Ms Gupta's predecessor alleged that during the BJP's tenure, power outages have increased, electricity rates have been hiked, private school fees are skyrocketing, and bouncers are being used to evict students whose parents cannot pay fees.

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised the lack of introduction of any new welfare initiatives, and a pause on schemes that were running successfully under Mr Kejriwal's administration for the past decade. He alleged that mohalla clinics have been shut down, the promised recruitment of bus marshals hasn't been conducted, women's pension schemes have been discontinued, and the "Farishte" emergency help program was also stopped. "In just 100 days, this government has turned life into hell," he said.

Outside the stadium, AAP workers gathered to demand fulfilment of BJP's promise of giving Rs 2,500 per month to one woman in every family, but were detained later.

NDTV spoke with citizens on the ground to gauge public opinion on the government's performance after 100 days in office. While Sandeep, an auto driver by profession, expressed satisfaction with the government's efforts so far, another driver said he has seen no tangible change and claimed that the BJP has failed to fulfill its promises. He also pointed out a rise in traffic challans. Several street vendors also reported increased harassment under the new administration.

To residents who voiced anger over recent bulldozer actions, Ms Gupta assured that no slum in Delhi will be demolished. She clarified that some demolitions have occurred in specific areas due to court orders, not government directives.

The Congress too launched a tirade against the incumbent government, with Delhi unit chief Devendra Yadav calling the BJP's action all talk and no action. The party listed 10 "major sins" of the BJP government, claiming that it presented a false Rs 1 lakh crore budget and gave Z-plus security to the state BJP president under the guise of public safety. They also alleged that to cover up its failures, the government spent crores of rupees from the public treasury. Mr Yadav accused the BJP of betraying the people who had high hopes from the government.