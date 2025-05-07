Ohio Police Discover Pet Raccoon With Meth Pipe, Uncovering Significant Drug Cache

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Police stopped a vehicle in Springfield Township for a suspended license. A pet raccoon named Chewy was found holding a meth pipe in the car. Officers discovered methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

During a routine traffic stop in Springfield Township, Ohio, police officers encountered an unexpected situation involving a pet raccoon and illegal narcotics. On May 5, Officer Austin Branham stopped a vehicle driven by 55-year-old Victoria Vidal of Akron for a suspended license.

Upon detaining Vidal, who also had an active warrant, Officer Branham noticed a raccoon named Chewy in the driver's seat holding a methamphetamine pipe. This unusual observation prompted a thorough search of the vehicle, leading to the discovery of a significant quantity of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and three used glass meth pipes.

The Springfield Township Police Department said in a Facebook post that, "As Officer Branham returned to the vehicle, he observed a raccoon named "Chewy" sitting in the driver's seat with a meth pipe in its mouth. Chewy had somehow gotten hold of a glass methamphetamine pipe, leading officers to inspect the vehicle further."

Vidal was arrested and charged with third-degree felony drug possession and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for driving under suspension. She was subsequently transferred to the Cuyahoga Falls Police due to her outstanding warrant.

Additional charges related to crack cocaine possession will be presented at the Grand Jury pending BCI lab results.

Thankfully, Chewy the raccoon was unharmed, and the proper authorities were notified to determine that she has the proper paperwork and documentation to own the racoon.

Authorities confirmed that Chewy was unharmed and that Vidal possessed the necessary documentation to legally own a raccoon in Ohio. The Springfield Township Police Department remarked on the rarity of the incident, stating that encountering a raccoon holding a meth pipe was a first for their officers. The situation underscores the unpredictable nature of law enforcement and the diverse challenges officers may face during routine duties.