Meet Indian-Origin Mathura Sridharan, Ohio's New Solicitor General Facing Flak For 'Bindi'

Indian-origin lawyer Mathura Sridharan has been appointed Ohio's 12th Solicitor General, Attorney General Dave Yost has announced.

Ms Sridharan will serve as the state's top appellate lawyer, representing Ohio in high-stakes cases before state and federal appeals courts, including the US Supreme Court.

— Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (@OhioAG) July 31, 2025

Who Is Mathura Sridharan?

Mathura Sridharan currently serves as Deputy Solicitor General in Ohio's Office of the Solicitor General. She also leads Ohio's Tenth Amendment Center.

In 2023, she argued before the US Supreme Court in Ohio v. EPA, challenging the Environmental Protection Agency's "good neighbor" rule.

Before joining the Ohio Solicitor's Office, she clerked for Judge Steven J Menashi (US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit) and Judge Deborah A Batts (US District Court, Southern District of New York).

She earned her Juris Doctor (JD) from New York University School of Law in 2018. She holds a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT (2013). She also holds dual Bachelor's degrees from MIT in Electrical Engineering & Computer Science and in Economics (2012).

Mathura Sridharan is trained in Carnatic music and has performed at various sabhas, including during Chennai's December music season in 2010.

She has been married to Ashwin Suresh since 2015.

Why Mathura Sridharan Is Facing Backlash

Following the announcement, Mathura Sridharan was trolled online, with some critics pointing to her 'bindi' to question why a "non-US" individual was chosen for the post.

In response, Dave Yost issued a strong statement defending her.

"A few commenters have asserted incorrectly that Mathura is not American. She is a United States citizen, married to a US citizen, and the child of naturalized US citizens," Mr Yost clarified. He added, "If her name or her complexion bothers you, the problem is not with her or her appointment."

— Dave Yost (@DaveYostOH) July 31, 2025

He praised her legal abilities, citing her successful argument before the US Supreme Court and the high recommendations she received from both of Ohio's previous Solicitor Generals, Benjamin Flowers and Elliot Gaiser. He described her as brilliant, outspoken, and well-prepared to serve the state.