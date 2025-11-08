Trump Backs "Young, Strong, Smart" Vivek Ramaswamy For Ohio Governor Race

Vivek Ramaswamy is "something special", US President Donald Trump has said in a social media post, throwing his weight behind the Indian-origin billionaire Republican for the 2026 Ohio Governor race. Calling Ohio a "Great State", he asserted Ramaswamy would be a "Great Governor" if he is elected.

"Vivek Ramaswamy is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio, a place I love and WON BIG, THREE TIMES, in 2016, 2020, and 2024," Trump wrote on Truth Social, offering his "complete and total endorsement" for the Republican leader.

The President described the 38-year-old former biotech executive as a "young, strong, and smart" patriot.

"I know Vivek well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. He is Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our country," said Trump, who is convinced that Ramaswamy won't let the people of Ohio down.

Praising his policies, Trump asserted that Ramaswamy will stop crimes by the migrants and ensure law and order if he becomes the governor of Ohio.

"As your next Governor, Vivek will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE USA, Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Advance Election Integrity, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment," said the President.

"Vivek Ramaswamy will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio and has my Complete and Total Endorsement - HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN," he added.

Trump's backing is a major asset for Ramaswamy in a state that has been tilting towards the conservative camp in recent years, even as a recent poll suggests Democrat hopeful and former state health director Amy Acton is ahead by a narrow margin.

The governor's seat in Ohio will be vacant after incumbent Republican Mike DeWine leaves office. The Republican primaries will be held in May next year, followed by the general election in November.

Ramaswamy, a former co-lead of the Department of Government Efficiency alongside Elon Musk, has pitched himself as an outsider with pro-business and deregulation agendas that align him with the priorities of the President.