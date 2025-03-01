Vivek Ramaswamy Trolled For Barefoot Interview, Sparks Debate On Indian Culture

Vivek Ramaswamy, the 39-year-old entrepreneur and former presidential candidate, has found himself at the center of a heated debate after a clip of him giving a barefoot interview at home resurfaced online. The video, which was recorded during a live stream last year, has sparked a wave of strong reactions on social media, with some critics labeling his actions as "uncivilised" and "anti-American".

Commentator Ian Miles Cheong was quick to defend Ramaswamy, dismissing the backlash as "the dumbest argument" he's heard. Cheong pointed out that going barefoot in one's own home is hardly anti-American, and that perhaps critics have been influenced by sitcoms where characters wear shoes in bed, “I guess too many people grew up on sitcoms where they wear their shoes in bed.”

Despite Cheong's defense, many critics continued to express their outrage on social media. One user wrote, "Vivek will never be governor of Ohio. This is unacceptable for America." Another added, "Maybe at least have some socks on while you interview for a position in the most powerful empire on the planet, yeah?" A third user took issue with Ramaswamy's choice to go shoeless, writing, "Vivek lectures us about education while barefoot. Uncivilised."

However, not everyone was critical of Ramaswamy's actions. Many users came to his defense, pointing out that removing shoes indoors is a common practice in many cultures, including in South and East Asia. “Nearly all Indians go barefoot in their own homes. There's nothing wrong with it. Just a cultural thing”, a user commented, while another added another comment about Indian tradition, “In Indian tradition, it is customary to take off your shoes before entering someone's home, considered a sign of respect and hygiene, as it prevents bringing dirt and germs from outside into the house; this practice is widely followed.”

Political commentator Kim Iversen added to the debate saying, "I understand this is a ‘culture' thing, but you non-Asians wearing shoes in your homes need a culture shift." Iversen added that in her own home, shoes are not allowed, and that socks are also prohibited due to the risk of slipping on hardwood floors.

Ramaswamy himself addressed the backlash, saying, "This is America, folks. I let the dogs out in my house when I feel like it." His response has been commended by some, who see it as a sign of confidence and independence.

While some conservatives have criticised Ramaswamy's background, others have commended his response to the backlash. One user wrote, "Vivek showed extreme class when Coulter stated flat out because of his race she would not vote for him. He kept the conversation going and never fell into an offended or victim mentality. Well done by him."

