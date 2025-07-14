"Flee To Ohio": New York Billboard Battle Pits Ramaswamy Against Mamdani

A billboard has emerged at Times Square in New York, asking New Yorkers to "flee" the politics of "radical socialist" Zohran Mamdani and "move to Ohio"-- the state from which Indian-origin Republican Vivek Ramaswamy is running for the post of governor. The digital billboard is reportedly sponsored by "VPAC or Vivek Super PAC - Victors, not Victims", a political group backing Ramaswamy's candidacy in the Buckeye State.

The splash on the iconic tourist location costs $50,000, according to a report in the New York Post, and it positions 39-year-old Ramaswamy as an ideological counterpoint to Mamdani, 33, who won last month's Democratic primary for New York City mayor.

"Ready To Flee NYC? Move To Ohio," the banner read, contrasting the Democrat's socialist policies with the Republican's conservative message. Sharing a post about the new billboard, the Republican took to X and said, "Capitalism defeats socialism. There's a better way: move to Ohio."

Both Ramaswamy and Mamdani are of Indian descent and are seen as rising stars in their respective parties.

Andy Surabian, chief strategist to VPAC, told The New York Post that New Yorkers, who are concerned about Mamdani's possible victory in the Mayoral election, should move to Ohio, a state "that is about to elect a conservative trailblazer committed to liberty and prosperity for all."

"While Mamadani will further crush New York City with his job-killing socialist tyranny, Vivek is ready to unleash freedom, supercharge the American dream and make Ohio a state of excellence," he said.

Surabian said that VPAC has put up the billboard to highlight the contract between two politicians in the US that represent "such wildly different paths for the future of our nation."

"The Mamdani path of socialist totalitarianism versus the Vivek path of American freedom...For those New Yorkers who have had enough, freedom and prosperity are waiting for you in Ohio," he said.

The banner will reportedly remain on display in Times Square all week. Mamdani's campaign has so far not commented on the billboard.

The new advertisement came weeks after Ramaswamy slammed the "race-obsessed fringe of the right" for targeting Indian-origin figures, including Mamdani and Usha Vance, the wife of US vice-president JD Vance.

"It's a shame to watch the race-obsessed fringe of the right try to outdo the race-obsessed woke left," the former presidential candidate posted on X on July 2.