"Students Can Still Thrive In The US Education System": Expert On F-1 Visas

F-1 Visa Changes: The number of Indian students opting to study abroad continues to rise each year. However, the process comes with several challenges, particularly visa delays. Students are required to clear interviews and provide strong justification for their choice of course and institution. The United States, one of the most popular destinations for Indian students, has recently introduced changes to its F-1 visa policies, potentially making the application process more harsh.

NDTV's Ambika Singh Kahma, speaks to Rahul Subramaniam, Co-founder of Athena Education on why there has been a rise in student F-1 visa rejections and what measures students can take to reduce the chance of their rejection.

Question 1: How do recent changes in US immigration policies affect F1 visa applications?

Rahul Subramaniam: While recent shifts in U.S. immigration policies, particularly concerning visa interview processes and social media vetting, have introduced new dynamics, the pathway for Indian students aspiring to study in the United States remains robust. India continues to be the leading source of international students in the U.S., with over 331,000 Indian students enrolled in the 2023-24 academic year, marking a 23% increase from the previous year.

Yes, we've seen headlines about increased scrutiny and delays, but these are largely procedural

updates, not policy reversals. At Athena Education, we view these developments as an opportunity to further strengthen our support systems. We are committed to providing our students with comprehensive guidance on navigating the evolving visa landscape, ensuring they are well-prepared and confident in their applications. Our approach emphasizes meticulous

documentation, understanding of the visa process, and readiness to adapt to new requirements.

Question 2: How has the recent political climate affected student visa approvals? Are rejection rates higher than before?

Rahul Subramaniam: While recent reports indicate a rise in student visa rejections, especially for F-1 visas, it's important to view this within the context of a more robust screening process-not a blanket denial of international talent. The U.S. remains one of the most sought-after destinations for higher education due to its world-class universities, research opportunities, and global networking prospects.

Visa officers are now conducting more thorough checks, including digital footprint reviews and

academic intent validations, to ensure genuine candidates make it through. For students who

prepare diligently, meet eligibility criteria, and demonstrate clear academic and professional goals, the U.S. continues to open its doors.

Yes, the landscape has shifted, but the opportunity remains- and with the right guidance and

transparency, students can still thrive in the U.S. education system.

Question 3: What are the most common reasons for F1 visa rejections, and how can students avoid them?

Rahul Subramaniam: F-1 visa rejections can be deeply disappointing. Students must clearly show that their academic path is thoughtfully chosen and that they can communicate this with clarity and confidence. Of course, getting a visa is about preparation and purpose. Keep everything in place-good academics, financial support, and a university admit.

The U.S. is home to the largest population of Indian international students, a community that

contributes over $7.2 billion to its economy. Beyond numbers, Indian students bring talent,

innovation, and cultural richness-making them an essential part of the American academic fabric.

America wants international students as much as international students want to receive high

quality American education. Students who stand out are often the ones who are well-informed, honest, and authentic in their interviews.

Question 4: If a student has received their I-20 but is still waiting for a visa interview date, what would you suggest they do in the meantime? Should they consider confirming other college offers to reserve a spot, or hold off until the visa decision is made?

Rahul Subramaniam: If you've received your I-20 but are still waiting for a visa interview date, I completely understand the uncertainty that comes with this situation. Right now, the best thing you can do is stay in close touch with your university's Designated School Official (DSO). They can advise you on the next steps if there's a prolonged delay - some universities even offer the option to defer your admission if needed.

I wouldn't rush into accepting other college offers just yet, especially if your heart is set on a

particular school. Changing universities at this stage could mean going through the entire I-20 and

SEVIS process again, which might not necessarily speed things up.

In the meantime, consider using this period productively. Look into online courses or certifications

related to your field of study. They not only strengthen your academic profile but also show

continued commitment and focus.

Question 5: What are the key factors that US colleges consider when evaluating international student applications?

Rahul Subramaniam: When US colleges evaluate international student applications, they're looking far beyond just academic transcripts. Yes, strong grades and test scores are essential, but what truly sets an applicant apart is their ability to demonstrate intellectual curiosity, personal initiative, and a meaningful engagement with the world around them.

Universities take a holistic approach, they pay close attention to essays, letters of recommendation, extracurriculars, and the student's personal story. They want to understand not only what the student has achieved, but why they pursued those paths and how they've grown through them. Cultural perspective and global awareness also carry weight, especially as campuses look to foster diverse, dynamic communities.

At Athena, we've seen that students stand out when their applications reflect clarity of thought and a sense of purpose. Our mentorship approach brings together experts, from Ivy League alumni to former admissions consultants, who help students shape high-impact, globally relevant projects

and original ideas that push boundaries. Through deep one-on-one mentorship, students build

profiles that aren't just impressive, they're authentic.

Question 6: What advice would you give to students who are planning to apply to US colleges and pursue an F1 visa?

Rahul Subramaniam: If you're planning to apply to US colleges and pursue an F1 visa, my best advice is to start early and stay organized. The journey is much more than just paperwork, it's about telling your unique story and showing why you're a great fit for the university and the country. Focus on building a well-rounded profile: strong academics matter, but so do your passions, projects, and the impact you want to make.

Be prepared for the visa process. Also, remember that the US government has had social media

checks as part of visa screening since 2019, so keeping your digital presence professional and

consistent is important.

Lastly, don't hesitate to seek guidance from mentors or experts who understand both admissions

and visa intricacies. With thoughtful preparation, clarity on your goals, and a genuine application,

you can navigate this process successfully and set yourself up for an exciting chapter ahead.

Question 7: What impact does the Harvard visa revocation case have on other universities?

Rahul Subramaniam: It is important to view recent events in the larger context of the strong and long standing educational ties between the U.S. and India. India remains the largest source of international students in the U.S., showing how vital this academic relationship is for both countries.

Given India's strategic importance to the U.S., especially in education and technology sectors, we

are confident that these are temporary measures and that the overall pathway for Indian students

to study in the U.S. will remain open and robust.