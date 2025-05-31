"These Visa Policies Will Reduce The Number Of International Students In The US": Expert Answers

F-1 Visa Changes: The global recognition and perceived quality of international degrees have consistently motivated students to pursue education abroad. Over time, the number of Indian students studying abroad has steadily increased, with the United States alone recording a high of over 300,000 Indian students. However, the application process for studying in any foreign country involves several challenges, particularly obtaining a visa, which depends on various factors such as interviews and the justification for choosing a specific course. Recently, the U.S. has introduced changes to its visa interview process.

NDTV's Ambika Singh Kahma speaks to Pragati Imam, a career counsellor and the founder of CollegeEdge, a boutique firm in Kolkata on how the F-1 visa policies have changed, what other countries students can choose to pursue their career and what are some of the alternative options students can take to secure an F-1 visa:

Question 1: What are the latest changes in F-1 visa policies? Have there been any new restrictions or requirements?

Pragati Imam: The most significant recent change is a temporary halt on scheduling new F-1 visa interviews at U.S. consulates worldwide as the U.S. government expands social media vetting for international student applicants. Existing appointments will proceed, but no new ones will be scheduled until further notice.

Additionally, F-1 visa holders are now restricted from participating in study abroad programs longer than five months, even if they remain enrolled at their U.S. institution - a change from previous practice.

Question 2: Has the visa interview process changed? Are there new screening measures, such as social media vetting?

Pragati Imam: There are new expanded screening measures in place. All student visa applicants are now subject to enhanced social media vetting, which includes consular officers reviewing applicants' social media posts. This expansion is part of a broader effort to increase national security and monitor political activity. Earlier also applicants have had to disclose their social media details, but the current review is more intensive.

Question 3: What are some alternative options for students who are unable to secure an F1 visa?

Pragati Imam: If your U.S. visa is rejected, you can reapply or consider top options abroad like Canada, the UK, Ireland, the EU, or Singapore. But don't overlook India, which now boasts some of the best undergraduate programs in the world with strong industry connections, global exposure, and impressive placement records.

Question 4: Can students pursue online courses or certifications from US universities if they can't get an F1 visa?

Pragati Imam: Yes, students can pursue online courses or certifications from many U.S. universities. However, these do not grant the same campus experience or post-study work benefits as in-person programs, and some programs may have restrictions on international enrollment. But online credentials can still enhance your academic profile and career prospects.

Question 5: How do visa issues impact academic opportunities for international students?

Pragati Imam: Visa issues like delays or denials may force students to defer admission, lose scholarships, or miss program start dates. The uncertainty and perceived risk of visa denial will also discourage academically talented students from even attempting to apply to U.S. institutions. Additionally, universities with curricula emphasizing international exposure must now reconsider or restructure such programs and this will reduce students' access to global learning experiences.

Question 6: What are the most common challenges students face during the F1 visa application process?

Pragati Imam: One of the most important challenges will be to clearly explain why they have chosen a particular college and major, demonstrating how the program aligns with their academic and career goals and why studying in the U.S. is essential for their plans. Students must also prove strong ties to their home country to show they intend to return after their studies, and provide thorough, credible financial documentation to demonstrate they can cover all expenses.

Question 7: Can students consider other countries for higher education if they're facing challenges with US F1 visas?

Pragati Imam: Absolutely, students can consider countries like Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands, Germany, or Ireland, which offer high-quality education.

Question 8: How do universities support international students facing visa issues? Are there legal or financial assistance programs available?

Pragati Imam: The extent of support varies by institution, so students should contact their university's international office for specific resources. But they are trying to help with legal guidance through international student offices.

Question 9: What are the options for students facing visa delays or denials? Can they defer admission or transfer to another institution?

Pragati Imam: Students can reapply after carefully addressing the reason for the denial, such as by providing stronger financial documentation or clarifying their study intentions. Another option is to request a deferral of admission from the university, allowing more time to resolve visa issues before starting the program. Students may also consider exploring opportunities in another country with more favorable visa policies. Additionally, if the university allows, beginning studies online can be a temporary solution.

Question 10: What are the long-term implications of these policies?

Could they affect post-graduation work opportunities or visa extensions?

Pragati Imam: These visa policies will reduce the number of international students in the U.S. and limit access to OPT and post-graduation work for those without F-1 status.

Question 11: If my son doesn't get his F1 visa for studying in business in the US, what options does he have?

Pragati Imam: Students can begin their business studies in India and later consider transferring to a U.S. institution if circumstances improve. Alternatively, they can apply to top universities in countries like Canada, UK, Spain and Australia with strong business programs. They could also study in India as the leading institutions such as IIM Indore, INMIMS Mumbai, Christ University (Bangalore) offer a world class business education.

Pragati Imam completed her Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from NYU Stern School of Business and has worked at Citi Group. She is passionate about guiding students towards their college admission goals.