Techie Reveals How He Tripled Salary To Rs 25 Lakh Within A Year: 'Would Never Have Believed'

A techie with five years of experience has caught social media's attention after sharing how he managed to triple his salary in a year to Rs 24.8 lakh. The Java full-stack developer (FSD) started his career at TCS with a modest salary of Rs 3.3 lakh per annum (LPA). Despite receiving strong performance reviews, his compensation only rose to Rs 7.8 LPA over four years. The slow career growth ultimately drove him to take a calculated risk and switch companies to fast-track his income.

"I started my career with TCS through the Ninja profile. Luckily, I got a project with a pretty good tech stack (Java, Spring Boot, AWS, Angular, Python). I'll always be grateful for that opportunity. I worked on the same project with the same team for around 3 years and 11 months," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

"But even after clearing the Digital Exam (Wings 1) and getting good bands (A - 2022, B - 2023, A - 2024), my CTC was just 7.8 LPA."

Making the first switch in July 2025, the techie said he had 2-3 offers in hand. He opted to go with the job that promised a 100 per cent hike, with Bengaluru as the location.

"One of my colleagues told me that I should accept the Bengaluru offer and relocate because it would be better for my career. I moved to Bengaluru and found a good flat within my budget."

"After a month, I started reporting to the client's office. I made new friends (thanks to my extroverted colleagues). Everything was going well for 6 months, but then one of my favourite colleagues and another teammate got released from the project due to cost-cutting. A month later, another colleague's project ended from their company's side."

Aware that he may also get the axe anytime, the techie started looking for new opportunities and cleared one of the walk-in interviews with relative ease. However, the recruiter only offered a 22 per cent hike, which they reluctantly accepted.

"I didn't have any better option, so I accepted the offer and resigned. During my 60-day notice period, I gave lots of interviews for companies including Philips, Delta Airlines, AMEX GBT, and many other service-based companies."

"AMEX GBT offered me a 50 per cent hike, and during the HR discussion with Delta Airlines, I asked for a 75 per cent hike, but they said it was outside their budget. So, I finally joined AMEX GBT this month."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users praised the techie for sharing his journey, while others in a similar situation sought advice from him.

"There is always light at end of tunnel who keep moving! Great post op! Congratulations," said one user while another added, "Congratulations bro. In the same boat as you with 3.6 YOE as JAVA FSD stuck at the same package but not getting enough calls."

A third commented: "Congratulations, bud, remember it's a journey. Just follow it. You will get laid off, get worse teammates but sometimes it's good -- it gives you enough motivation to switch to an even better company, both pay and culture-wise."