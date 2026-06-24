Indian Women Force Bangladeshi Waiter To Apologise For Anti-India Slurs In Italy, Video Viral

A group of Indian women have caught social media's attention after confronting a waiter in Italy who allegedly made derogatory, profanity-laced remarks about India and Indian customers. Shared by Instagram user Khushi Dubey in a viral video titled "This is what happened with us in Italy," the clip shows the waiter, Hossain, repeatedly using the "F-word" while hurling offensive comments.

It is unclear what triggered the confrontation, but the waiter was recorded using a xenophobic slur against the group of female travellers seated outdoors, referring to them as being from "f***ing India."

"F**k off you, call the police, I'm out of here," the man said, as one of the women replied: "You know what? Mind your language. We are ladies first of all, okay?"

As the argument intensified, the waiter allegedly made remarks targeting the women's nationality, which became the turning point of the confrontation.

"Everybody carrying this country badly, you carry country badly," the man said. "You are from the f***ing India.”

One of the females replied: "Mr Hossain, be respectful. You should know how to respect women."

The tension escalated until two police officers stepped in. Dubey expressed how relieved and grateful the group felt for their help. Meanwhile, the waiter changed his tune, offering a forced, insincere apology. Refusing to let it slide, the travellers ordered him to admit properly that he had abused India and say he was truly sorry.

"No, sir, please say, I'm sorry for abusing India," said one of the women as the waiter attempted to sidestep the conversation and avoid admitting his mistake.

"You have to say that. You only said that 'I will call the police,'" the woman added.

Dubey pointed out that Indians are unfairly made scapegoats for incidents abroad, a generalisation that does not always hold true. "Every time it's not Indians who are at fault, sometimes, it is people who discriminate us. Always have respect for your country. Jai Hind," Dubey wrote.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the video went viral, social media users praised the women for standing their ground and getting an apology from the waiter.

"You should have filed an official complaint against him. He deserves to be punished," said one user, while another added: "Girls! Salute you the way you made him apologise to India. You're a true patriot. Proud of your group of friends."

A third commented: "Why would you go to a restaurant and spend your money at a restaurant where they treated you disrespectfully. Stop spending your money at places that treat you poorly. Lots of other restaurants to choose from."