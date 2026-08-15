Bengal Man Arrested In Bengaluru For Terror Links, Wanted To Go To Afghanistan, Fight Pak

Police in Bengaluru have detained a 25-year-old man from West Bengal who allegedly conspired with a member of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to join the outfit and plan retaliatory attacks against the Pakistan Army and in India.

Police said 25-year-old Asafool Mallik was detained in Bengaluru's Jigani area over suspicious online activities and alleged connections with terror groups.

Mallik is a native of Naopara village in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. He was currently residing near APC Circle in Jigani and had been working as a security guard at Tata Advanced Limited in the Jigani Industrial Area since December 2025.

The police said they received information about the suspicious activities of a West Bengal native while conducting patrols in the Bommasandra Industrial Area.

Based on the information, cops questioned Mallik and he allegedly confessed that he was angry over what he believed were the Pakistani military's alleged atrocities against Muslims in Pakistan, including attacks on mosques and civilians. He also allegedly expressed anger over Pakistan's position on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Mallik was allegedly being urged to retaliate if Muslims faced difficulties in India.

Police claim that Mallik had allegedly established contact on Facebook with a person identified as Imran Haider from Afghanistan, who is believed to be associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Mallik allegedly sought Imran Haider's assistance to travel to Afghanistan and had applied for a visa. However, Mallik reportedly told police that he later abandoned the plan due to financial difficulties and the need to take care of his family.

Police subsequently examined Mallik's mobile phone and allegedly found chats between him and Imran Haider, along with records of several voice calls and audio conversations.

Police are examining the contents of the chats, voice recordings and other material recovered from the accused's mobile phone to establish the extent of his alleged links.