"Sucked Our Blood": Omar Abdullah Slams Pak PM On Indus Waters

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has responded sharply to Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's threat over suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). Abdullah countered Sharif's warning that every drop of Pakistan's water is a red line, with the response that the IWT has "sucked the blood of Kashmiris".

Abdullah supported suspension of the IWT, saying Jammu and Kashmir can use the waters of the Indus rivers system.

Earlier, Sharif had threatened India with "direct action" and termed every drop of water as Pakistan's red line. Abdullah said the comments only exposed Pakistan's false sympathy for Kashmir by objecting to India's use of its own river waters.

Abdullah pointed out that under the IWT, three rivers flowing in Punjab (Beas, Ravi and Satluj) remained with India while the water of rivers flowing through Jammu and Kashmir (Jehlum, Indus and Chenab) were for Pakistan's use.

"We have been saying it all along that our blood has been sucked. Thank God Nawaz (Shahbaz) Sharief Sahab has returned to his senses. Our blood has been sucked; these are our waters. We have the first right on this. Pakistanis say they are great sympathisers of Kashmiris. But when it comes to water, their sympathy disappears," Abdullah said.

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are bearing the consequences of the treaty and strongly supported its suspension.

"Where was their (Pakistan's) sympathy when we were denied permission to use our rivers. We have been bearing the consequences of the treaty ever since our rivers were handed over to Pakistan under the IWT," he said.

The chief minister said Jammu and Kashmir had constraints to use water from its rivers such as the Chenab for drinking water or constructing a barrage at Tulbul for navigation. He said the IWT should remain suspended to allow the best use of the region's water resources.

India suspended the IWT after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April last year. This was followed by Operation Sindoor, during which India targeted positions deep inside Pakistan.