Nutritionist Reveals 6 Healthy Food Swaps To Help You Lose Weight

Cutting down on your favourite food items yet witnessing no proper signs of weight loss? You might be making a big mistake. Nutritionist and weight-loss coach Mohita Mascarenhas, who specialises in sustainable fat loss through evidence-based, flexible dieting, outlines dietary advice for weight-loss. In an Instagram post, she advises making specific food swaps to reduce fat intake while maintaining satiety and avoiding hunger.

The nutritionist mentions that “most people think fat loss equals eating less or giving things up”. That's exactly why it doesn't stick, she says, adding, “You don't need to cut out foods you enjoy — you just need smarter versions of them that keep you just as satisfied.”

Low-fat, High-Protein Options

She promotes switching to lower-fat, higher-protein dairy products for health benefits, recommending toned milk, low-fat paneer, low-fat cheese, high-protein curd and Greek yoghurt as better options. The nutritionist says, “You get more protein in fewer calories without changing the taste of your chai, coffee or meals.”

Nuts, Plain Makhana Or Air-Popped Popcorn

Although she mentions that nuts are healthy, they are easy to consume in excess. Instead of nuts, Mohita Mascarenhas mentions, “Popcorn and Makhana give more volume, fewer calories, and better fullness.”

Fruit Juices For Whole Fruits

The nutritionist claims that juices lack fibre and are digested quickly, hence leading to more hunger and cravings. Instead, she says, “Whole fruits digest slower & control hunger better!!” adding, “Chew your calories, don't drink them.”

Sugary Drinks For Diet Soda Or Sparkling Water

She advises, “Liquid calories don't fill you up - they only add sugar and slow fat loss.” Hence, according to Mohita Mascarenhas, swapping them with diet soda or sparkling water helps you enjoy the same fizz and refreshment without the extra calories

Red Meat For Leaner Protein

She advises choosing chicken breast, fish, turkey, prawns, or egg whites, as they are lower in saturated fat and calories and high in protein, which supports fat loss and satiety.

Mayo And Cheese Sauces For Greek Yoghurt Or Skyr Dips

The nutritionist suggests adding garlic, herbs, and seasonings for flavours to your food, adding, “You keep the creamy texture while getting more protein and calcium in fewer calories.”

The nutritionist ends her post highlighting that small swaps are much greater than big restrictions. “Fat loss doesn't require extreme diets-just smarter daily choices - Eat foods you enjoy, stay full longer, and lose fat sustainably,” she concludes.

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