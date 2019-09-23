SSC CGL Answer Key Released. Direct Download Link Here

SSC CGL answer key are now available on the link given on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL answer key 2019: Staff Selection Commission or SSC, a Central recruitment agency, has uploaded the tentative answer keys along with candidates' response sheets of Combined Graduate Level or CGL (Tier-II) 2018 Tier-II examination today. The SSC has conducted CGL 2018 Tier 2 from September 11 to 14 at different centres all over the country. According to the SSC, the candidates' response sheets along with the tentative answer keys or SSC CGL answer key are now available on the link given on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

The candidates may login in the link provided on the official website by using their examination roll number and password.

SSC CGL answer key

The commission has also said the representations in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from September 23 (5.00 PM) to 26 (5.00 PM) on payment of Rs 100 per question or answer challenged.

"Representations received after 5.00 PM on 26.09.2019 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates' may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit," the Commission said in a statement regarding SSC CGL answer key.

According to an expert, the initial review of the question paper showed the the paper was easy to moderate in difficulty-level. Candidates who qualify in the Tier II exam will be called for Tier III which is a descriptive paper.

