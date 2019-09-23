SSC Junior Engineer Exam Begins

SSC JE exam from September 23 To September 27

The open competitive exam for recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) has begun today. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the exam to select candidates for filling the vacancies in various departments and organisations. Junior Engineer is a Group 'B' non-gazetted post.

The SSC JE exam comprises two papers-- paper 1 is computer based and paper 2 is descriptive type. The final merit list of the recruitment will be released by the Commission after it verifies the documents of the candidates.

From September 23 till September 27, the SSC JE paper 1 exam will be held. The exam will be of 2 hours duration and will carry a total of 200 marks. The exam would consist of questions from general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness and the engineering subject of the candidates. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in paper 1.

Soon after the completion of the SSC JE exam, the answer keys will be released. Candidates can download the SSC JE answer key from the official website.

The Commission would allow candidates to raise objections against the answer key on payment of Rs 100 per question. "Any representation regarding answer key received within the time limit fixed by the Commission at the time of uploading of the answer key will be scrutinized and the decision of the Commission in this regard will be final," reads the notice released by SSC.

SSC conducts JE recruitment exam every year for filling vacancies in Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts disciplines. The ongoing exam is of 2018 JE recruitment. The exam was not held last year and was notified in February this year.

