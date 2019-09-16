SSC Releases Junior Engineer Tier I Admit Card

SSC JE Admit Card released for Tier I exam

SSC JE Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Junior Engineer Tier I exam 2018. Candidates who applied for the recruitment can check their application status and then download their SSC JE 2018 Paper I admit card form the regional SSC websites. Candidates have the option to download their admit cards using their roll number, registration number, or their name. The SSC JE 2018 Paper I will be conducted in the online mode from September 23 to September 27, 2019.

SSC JE 2018 Admit Card: How To Download?

Step one: Go to the respective regional SSC website.

Step two: Click on the admit card link given for SSC JE paper 1 exam.

Step three: Read the instructions and agree to the disclaimer.

Step four: Enter the required information and submit.

Step five: Download and print your admit card.

Through this recruitment SSC will recruit candidates from Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Quantity Surveying and Contracts disciplines.

On the day of the examination, the candidate must carry a valid photo identity proof which should have their date of birth mentioned on it. In case the date of birth is not mentioned on the photo id, candidates must carry any other document, in original, as proof of date of birth. If the date of birth mentioned on the document and on the SSC JE admit card do not match, then the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the exam.

