SSC Notification Released For JE Recruitment, Application Process Begins

SSC JE notification 2019: Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive Examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (SSC JE recruitment 2019) this year and the official notification has been released in this regard. The SSC JE registration process will be held from August 13 to September 12. The candidates will be able to register for recruitment in various trades including Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying and Contracts Junior Engineers in various ministries, departments and organizations in the Government of India. The posts are Group B (Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 (Rs 35400- 112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission.

SSC JE recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Submission of online application begins: August 13, 2019

Submission of online applications ends: September 12, 2019

Last date for receipt of applications: September 12, 2019 (17:00)

Last date for making online fee payment: September 14, 2019 (17:00)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: September 14, 2019 (17:00)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): September 16, 2019

Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): To be notified later

Date of Paper-II (Conventional): To be notified later

SSC JE recruitment 2019: Application process

Candidates may register for this recruitment on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

A fee of Rs. 100 can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

SSC JE recruitment 2019: Vacancies

Vacancies will be determined in due course, says the official SSC notification. Updated vacancy position will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from time to time (at ssc.nic.in).

