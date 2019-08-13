SSC To Announce Junior Engineer Exam Details Today

SSC JE 2019 Exam Dates, Notification, Syllabus Today

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the exam details for the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment, today. The notice will be available on the Commission's official website ssc.nic.in. The recruitment is for filling up Junior Engineer vacancies in various organisations in Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts disciplines.

The Junior Engineer posts are Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted), in Level- 6 (Rs. 35400-112400) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission.

The notification was initially scheduled to be released on August 1. However the release was postponed on the same day.

The Commission has not announced any change in the exam date, so far. Changes, if any, will be declared in the notification released today.

Selection to the JE post will be through two papers-computer based exam and descriptive type-and document verification. The minimum qualifying marks in the written exam will be 30% (25% and 20% for OBC/ EWS and Other reserved category).

Meanwhile, the first exam of SSC JE 2018, which was notified in February this year, will be held from September 23 to September 27.

Diploma holders are eligible to register for the recruitment. However candidates with higher educational qualification, like degree in engineering, are also eligible for few posts.

