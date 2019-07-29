SSC Junior Engineer (JE) Exam Details To Be Announced This Week

SSC JE 2019 Notification, Exam Date, Other Details

For recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Departments/ Organizations Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct open examination. Details of the exam will be announced by the Commission on August 1. Candidates can download the JE exam notification from the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. Meanwhile, the first exam of SSC JE 2018, which was notified in February this year, will be held from September 23 to September 27. The Junior Engineer posts are Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted), in Level- 6 (Rs 35400-112400) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission.

Selection to the JE post will be through two papers-computer based exam and descriptive type-and document verification. The minimum qualifying marks in the written exam will be 30% (25% and 20% for OBC/ EWS and Other reserved category).

Registration for the SSC JE recruitment includes an application fee of Rs 100. Fee can be paid through BHIM UPI, SBI Challan/ Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit card. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

On the other hand, SSC will begin the recruitment exam for Multi Tasking Staff post from August 2. The exam will be held till September 6 and will be computer based. SSC Releases MTS Tier 1 Admit Card: How To Download

