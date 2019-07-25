SSC To Release Exam Details Of Translator, Pradhyapak Recruitment Next Week

SSC Translator, Pradhyapak exam will be held in November

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the exam details of the Combined Jr. Hindi Translator in Subordinate Office/ Hindi Pradhyapak Exam 2019 on August 1. The exams, as per the schedule released by the Commission, will commence in November. Through this recruitment the SSC will recommend candidates for Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service, Junior Translator in Ministry of Railways (Railway Board), Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters, Junior Translator/Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T, Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/Offices and Hindi Pradhyapak in Central Hindi Training Institute.

Candidates with Master's and Bachelor's degree in the relevant discipline are eligible to apply for this recruitment. SSC will select candidates on the basis of two exams, of which the first one will be a screening test for the second exam. Based on the performance in both the exams SSC will shortlist candidates for document verification. The final selection list will be based on the merit and the preference of posts or departments exercised by the candidates during document verification round.

The official notification for the last edition of SSC translator exam was released in October. This year the Commission is planning to begin the exam in November.

