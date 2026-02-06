"I Never Felt Like Quitting": Meet Rural UP Girl Who Joined CISF With AIR 45

Yogita, a student from a small village in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, has scripted an inspiring success story by securing All India Rank (AIR) 45 in the SSC GD 2025 examination and earning selection to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). She also scored a perfect 40 out of 40 in the Reasoning section and became the first girl from her village to secure a government job.

In an interview with NDTV, Yogita spoke about her preparation strategy, the challenges she faced during her journey, and her emotions after achieving this milestone. She also shared practical tips and insights for aspirants preparing for the SSC GD examination.

Here is the complete interview:

1. Coming from a farmer's family with six siblings, what were the biggest challenges you faced while preparing for the SSC GD exam?

Coming from a farming family of six siblings, the biggest challenge for me was not knowing how to prepare initially. I did not understand the exam pattern or the right approach, and because of that, my first attempt did not go well. I first appeared for the UP Police exam, but after that experience, I understood my mistakes, studied harder, and prepared with more clarity for the next attempt. My family consistently supported me and kept me motivated throughout my preparation.



2. How did your brother's support, especially training with you for running, shape your preparation and confidence?



My entire family played an important role in my success by encouraging me and boosting my confidence throughout my preparation. My brother used to wake me up early in the morning for running and helped me with my diet and daily routine so that I could train regularly for the fitness test. Since he was preparing for Army exams himself, he guided me in fitness and discipline. We trained together, which kept me motivated. My parents and siblings also supported me by not burdening me with household work, allowing me to focus fully on my studies.



3. You are the first girl from Sheikhupur village in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh to secure a government job. What was the reaction in your village when the result was announced?

I am not very connected with people in the village. Many people may not even know about my result yet. My family and I did not personally go and inform others. A few might have heard about it on their own, but overall, there was no major reaction that I am aware of.

4. Can you describe a moment during your preparation when you felt like giving up, and what kept you going?



Since I had prepared for the UP Police exam as well, I was never low on motivation. I never felt like crying or quitting, but I did feel scared at times about whether I would be able to succeed. During those moments, I focused entirely on my studies and built confidence through preparation. The study support provided by SSC Wallah also helped me stay on track and strengthened my confidence. I decided that no matter what, I would keep working hard and give my best in the examination.

5. Securing AIR 45 in SSC GD 2025 is a remarkable achievement. What do you think made the key difference in your success?

My biggest motivation came from missing the UP Police selection by just 0.5 marks. After that, many relatives taunted me and questioned my ability. I wanted to prove to myself and to everyone that I could do it. That determination pushed me to work harder and stay focused on my preparation. The comprehensive notes provided by SSC Wallah helped strengthen my concepts, and the notes shared by faculty during online lectures made a big difference in my learning.

6. How did you manage physical training and studies while handling family responsibilities at home?

I focused on fitness early in the morning. After that, I rested for a while and then studied throughout the day. I made a proper timetable and followed it strictly, which helped me balance fitness, studies, and household responsibilities. However, my parents and siblings never let me feel burdened by household chores and supported me in concentrating on my preparation.

7. As a woman entering the CISF, what does wearing the uniform mean to you personally?

As a girl, wearing the uniform is a major achievement. People often expect girls to remain limited to household roles, but this uniform represents motivation and self-respect for me. It also means that I will be able to serve my country and build a stable future for myself and my family.

8. Many girls from your village now look up to you. What message would you like to give them about education and government jobs?

Being the first girl from my village to secure a government job feels like a dream. More than anything else, I feel grateful that my journey can encourage other girls around me. If my story helps even one girl believe that she can do it, it means a lot to me. When people see real examples, they slowly stop putting limits on girls. Education and determination truly have the power to change lives.

9. What changes would you like to see in how rural girls are supported while preparing for competitive exams?

In rural India, it is genuinely difficult to rise above social norms and deeply rooted notions. The first change should be that every girl is encouraged to move forward. Education helps girls become independent and protects them from social evils such as dowry. Girls should not be stopped from studying; instead, they should be motivated and supported to build their lives independently.

10. Looking ahead, what are your goals within the CISF, and how do you want your journey to be remembered?

As long as I serve in the CISF, I want to perform my duty honestly and with full dedication. Whatever responsibility I am given, I will try my best to carry it out sincerely. In the future, I also want to prepare for the IPS examination so that I can serve the country in a bigger way. My only aim is to work with honesty and give my best wherever I am posted.