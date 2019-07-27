SSC Releases MTS Tier I Admit Card: How To Download

SSC MTS Tier I admit card released on the official website

SSC MTS 2019: SSC MTS 2019 Tier I exam is due to start from August 2. The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode and will be conducted in multiple shifts. The marks scored by candidates appearing in the exam will be normalized by the Commission. The admit cards for SSC MTS Tier I exam are available for download on the regional SSC websites. Earlier SSC had released application status and had released the admit cards for candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar only. The SSC MTS admit cards will be available for download till the day of the examination. Candidates can download their admit cards using their roll number or registration number or name.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2019: How To Download?

Step one: Go to your regional SSC website.

Step two: Click on the MTS admit card link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

SSC MTS Tier I Admit Card Download Link

Apart from the admit card, candidates should also download the instructions that come with the admit card and read all the instructions carefully.

On the day of the exam, candidates are required to bring their admit card and a photo identity proof bearing their date of birth as mentioned on the admit card. If the photo id proof does not have the date of birth of the candidate, then they should bring any other valid document as proof of their date of birth.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.