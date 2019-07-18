SSC MTS Application Status, Admit Card For Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Released

SSC MTS Application Sttaus, admit card for UP and Bihar released on the regional ssc websites

SSC MTS 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application status for candidates who have applied for SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Recruitment 2019. Candidates can check their SSC MTS Application Status from the regional SSC websites. The commission has provided the option to check application status using registration number, roll number, or applicant's name. The Commission has also released the SSC MTS admit card for candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The application status and admit card details are available on the offiical website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS 2019 Application Status: How To Check?

Step one: Go to any of the Regional SSC websites.

Step two: Click on the link provided for checking SSC MTS Application Status.

Step three: Enter the required details correctly.

Step four: Submit and view your application status.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had advertised MTS recruitment in April this year and had conducted the application process for the vacancies from April 22 to May 29, 2019. The number of available vacancies will be announced by the commission in due course of time.

As per the official notification, SSC MTS 2019 Tier I exam will tentatively be conducted from August 2, 2019 to September 6, 2019. Tier I exam will be a computer-based test (CBT). Since the examination will be conducted in multiple sessions, the marks of the candidates will be normalized as per the formula released by the commission earlier.

