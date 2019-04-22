SSC MTS Recruitment 2019 Notification Released, Here's How To Apply

SSC MTS recruitment 2019 notification released @ ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC MTS notification and the submission of online application form began today. The date for online application of for the SSC Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Non-Technical, is from April 22, 2019 to May 29, 2019. Candidates willing to apply may check the official website, ssc.nic.in, for the SSC MTS application and further details. Candidates in the age group of 18 to 25 years and who have completed Class 10 or matriculation or SSC (Secondary School Certificate) are eligible to apply for the examination.

It must be noted that the age relaxation for the reserved category is as per the official SSC MTS notification.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: How to apply

The application form can be accessed in two parts - Part 1 (Registration) and Part 2 (detailed form) from the official website.

In part 1, the applicants have to fill in details like name, address, academic qualification, one passport size picture and identity proof.

In part 2, the candidate has to pay registration fees through Debit Card or Credit Card or Netbanking. The candidates also have to upload a scanned picture of their signatures and a photograph on the prescribed online form.

The date for the first phase of the SSC MTS exam is between August 2 and 6 September 2019. The second phase is to be conducted on November 17, 2019. However, dates for the third phase of the SSC MTS exam has not been declared yet.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: Vacancy

According to the SSC MTS notification, vacancies will be determined in due course.

"Updated vacancies will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from time to time (https://ssc.nic.in->Candidate‟s Corner-> Tentative Vacancy)," says the notification.

