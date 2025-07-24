SSC MTS 2025 Registration Closes Today, Check Details

SSC MTS 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration window for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Recruitment 2025 today, 24 July 2025. Interested candidates can apply for 1,075 vacancies by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in.

As per the SSC calendar, the computer-based examination for these posts is tentatively scheduled to be held between 20 September and 24 October 2025. However, the Commission may revise the exam dates, with timely updates to be issued on the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for SSC MTS 2025 must have passed Class 10 or equivalent from a recognised board.

Age Limit

For MTS and Havildar (CBN): 18 to 25 years

For Havildar (CBIC): 18 to 27 years

Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.



The recruitment drive will fill vacancies across several central government departments and ministries, including:

• Central Secretariat

• Press Information Bureau (PIB)

• Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)

• Department of Telecommunications

• Central Board of Excise and Customs

• Labour Bureau

• Department of Science and Technology

• Ministry of Home Affairs

• Ministry of External Affairs

• Central Ground Water Board

• Ministry of Jal Shakti

• Central Public Works Department (CPWD)

• Ministry of Textiles

• Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)

• Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)

Last year, over 57 lakh candidates applied for the SSC MTS 2024 exam, which had over 11,500 vacancies. With 1,075 posts available this year, competition is expected to remain high.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process at the earliest to avoid last-minute issues.