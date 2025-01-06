Advertisement

SSC MTS Result 2024 To Be Announced Soon, Check Details

SSC MTS 2024: The recruitment exam was conducted to fill a total of 9,583 vacancies, including 6,144 for Multi-Tasking Staff and 3,439 for Havaldar posts.

Read Time: 2 mins
SSC MTS 2024: Candidates will be able to access the results by visiting the official website.

SSC MTS Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the results for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar exams soon. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam will be able to access the results by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in, once it is released. They will need to enter their login credentials, such as user ID and password.  

The exam was held between September 30 and November 14.  

SSC MTS Result 2024: Steps to Download 

Step 1. Go to the official website, ssc.gov.in.  
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the SSC MTS Result 2024 link.  
Step 3. Enter your login details and submit.  
Step 4. The SSC MTS Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.  
Step 5. Check and Download the result 
Step 6. Take the hard copy for future use  

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Exam Pattern  

The Computer-Based Examination is conducted in two sessions-Session-I and Session-II-on the same day, both of which are compulsory.  

Session-I: Candidates get 45 minutes to complete it. After 45 minutes, Session-I will automatically close.  
Session-II: This session starts immediately after Session-I and will also last 45 minutes.  

There is no negative marking in Session-I. However, in Session-II, one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.  

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Age Limit  

For MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue): Candidates should be between 18 and 25 years old. 
 
For Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and certain MTS posts: The age limit is between 18 and 27 years.  

