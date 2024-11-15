SSC MTS Answer Key 2024 To Be Released Soon, Check Important Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the SSC MTS Answer Key 2024. Once available, candidates who took the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) exam can download it from the official website.

To access the answer key, candidates will likely need to enter their application number and password in the login section. Those who find discrepancies in the answer key can raise objections on the official portal.

SSC MTS Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download



Candidates can follow these instructions to download the answer key once it's released:

Go to the official SSC website for MTS 2024.

On the homepage, select the answer key tab, and then the link to access the answer key

Input your login details and submit.

The SSC MTS Answer Key 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the answer key and keep a copy for future use.

The SSC MTS exam was held between September 30 and November 14 for 9,583 positions, including 6,144 for MTS and 3,439 for Havaldar.

The exam consisted of two computer-based sessions, each lasting 45 minutes. The questions were multiple-choice, with a negative marking of -1 for incorrect answers only in the second session.

Candidates applying for Havaldar roles will need to undergo the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) after qualifying for the computer-based examination.