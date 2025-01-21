SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2024 Out, Check Steps To Download

SSC MTS Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar Exams. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment exam can download the results by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in.

They will be required to enter their login credentials, such as user ID and password. The exam was conducted between September 30 and November 14.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 9,583 vacancies, including 6,144 for Multi-Tasking Staff and 3,439 for Havaldar posts.

Steps To Download SSC MTS Result

Step 1: Go to the official website, ssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the SSC MTS Result 2024 link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials carefully and submit

Step 4: Following this, the SSC MTS Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the MTS Result and download it

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Exam Pattern

The Computer-Based Examination is conducted in two sessions-Session-I and Session-II-on the same day, both of which are compulsory.

Session-I: Candidates get 45 minutes to complete it. After 45 minutes, Session-I will automatically close.

Session-II: This session starts immediately after Session-I and will also last 45 minutes.

There is no negative marking in Session-I. However, in Session-II, one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

For MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue): Candidates should be between 18 and 25 years old.

For Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and certain MTS posts: The age limit is between 18 and 27 years.

