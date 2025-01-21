Advertisement

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2024 Out, Check Steps To Download

The recruitment exam was conducted to fill a total of 9,583 vacancies, including 6,144 for Multi-Tasking Staff and 3,439 for Havaldar posts.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2024 Out, Check Steps To Download
SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Candidates can access results by visiting official website.

SSC MTS Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar Exams. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment exam can download the results by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in.

They will be required to enter their login credentials, such as user ID and password. The exam was conducted between September 30 and November 14.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 9,583 vacancies, including 6,144 for Multi-Tasking Staff and 3,439 for Havaldar posts.

Steps To Download SSC MTS Result

Step 1: Go to the official website, ssc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click the SSC MTS Result 2024 link
Step 3: Enter your login credentials carefully and submit
Step 4: Following this, the SSC MTS Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Check the MTS Result and download it

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Exam Pattern

The Computer-Based Examination is conducted in two sessions-Session-I and Session-II-on the same day, both of which are compulsory.

Session-I: Candidates get 45 minutes to complete it. After 45 minutes, Session-I will automatically close.
Session-II: This session starts immediately after Session-I and will also last 45 minutes.
There is no negative marking in Session-I. However, in Session-II, one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

For MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue): Candidates should be between 18 and 25 years old.
For Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and certain MTS posts: The age limit is between 18 and 27 years.
 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
SSC MTS Recruitment 2024, SSC MTS Recruitment 2024 Notification 2024, SSC MTS Result
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com