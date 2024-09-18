Advertisement

Application Status For Multi-Tasking Staff, Havaldar Exam 2024 Released, Check Details

Candidates must have passed the 10th standard from a recognised board on or before the cut-off date.

Read Time: 2 mins
Application Status For Multi-Tasking Staff, Havaldar Exam 2024 Released, Check Details
Candidates can check their application status on SSC's regional websites.
SSC MTS 2024: The Staff Selection Commission has released the application status for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar Exam 2024. Candidates who have registered for the examination can check their application status on SSC's regional websites.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 4,887 vacancies for MTS and 3,439 vacancies for Havaldar.

SSC MTS 2024: Steps To Download

  • Step 1. Visit the official regional websites of SSC
  • Step 2. On the homepage, click on the SSC MTS and Havaldar Exam 2024 application status link
  • Step 3. A new page will open on the screen
  • Step 4. Enter your login credentials
  • Step 5. Check your application status and download it

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Computer-Based Examination

The Computer-Based Examination will be held in two sessions-Session-I and Session-II-on the same day, both of which are compulsory.

Session-I: Candidates will have 45 minutes to complete it. After 45 minutes, Session-I will automatically close.
Session-II: This session will start immediately after Session-I and will also last 45 minutes.

There will be no negative marking in Session-I. However, in Session-II, one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit

  • For MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue): Candidates should be between 18 and 25 years old.
  • For Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and certain MTS posts: The age limit is between 18 and 27 years

Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved category candidates.

Minimum Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed the 10th standard from a recognized board on or before the cut-off date.

SSC MTS, SSC MTS Recruitment 2024, SSC MTS Recruitment 2024 News
