Application Status For Multi-Tasking Staff, Havaldar Exam 2024 Released, Check Details

This recruitment drive aims to fill 4,887 vacancies for MTS and 3,439 vacancies for Havaldar.
SSC MTS 2024: Steps To Download
- Step 1. Visit the official regional websites of SSC
- Step 2. On the homepage, click on the SSC MTS and Havaldar Exam 2024 application status link
- Step 3. A new page will open on the screen
- Step 4. Enter your login credentials
- Step 5. Check your application status and download it
SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Computer-Based Examination
The Computer-Based Examination will be held in two sessions-Session-I and Session-II-on the same day, both of which are compulsory.
Session-I: Candidates will have 45 minutes to complete it. After 45 minutes, Session-I will automatically close.
Session-II: This session will start immediately after Session-I and will also last 45 minutes.
There will be no negative marking in Session-I. However, in Session-II, one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.
Eligibility Criteria:
Age Limit
- For MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue): Candidates should be between 18 and 25 years old.
- For Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and certain MTS posts: The age limit is between 18 and 27 years
Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved category candidates.
Minimum Educational Qualification
Candidates must have passed the 10th standard from a recognized board on or before the cut-off date.