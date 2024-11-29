SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2024: Answer Key Out, Raise Objections Till December 2

SSC MTS Answer Key 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) recruitment exam 2024. Candidates can access the answer key and response sheets on SSC's official website.

Recruitment Exam Details

The recruitment exam was conducted from September 30 to November 19, 2024, to fill 9,583 vacancies, including 6,144 for MTS and 3,439 for Havaldar. Initially, the recruitment targeted 8,236 posts, but the number was later increased.

Answer Key Objection Window

Candidates wishing to challenge the provisional answer key can submit objections online. The objection window is open from November 29 to December 2 (5pm). A fee of Rs 100 per question is applicable. Late submissions will not be accepted.

"Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 29.11.2024 (5pm) to 02.12.2024 (5pm) on Payment of Rs 100 per question per answer challenged. Representations received after 5pm on 02.12.2024 will not be entertained under any circumstances," the official notice reads.

SSC MTS Answer Key 2024: How To Download