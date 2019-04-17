SSC MTS 2019 Dates Announced, Official Notification Soon; Details Here

SSC MTS 2019 exams will be held during the period from August 2, 2019 to September 6, 2019.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will hold the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 in Computer Based Mode for recruitment to the posts of Multi Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff (also known as MTS) in different Ministries/Departments of Government of India and their Attached and Subordinate Offices during the period from August 2, 2019 to September 6, 2019. According to the Commission the dates which are announced through a short notice published on Employment News are tentative. The short notice on SSC MTS recruitment has also said a detailed notification will be released on April 22.

In SSC MTS 2019 recruitment, the minimum essential qualification prescribed for the examination is Matriculation or equivalent Examinations, passed from a recognized Board or a University.

For Age-limit, Reservation, Age-relaxation, Examination Scheme and other details, the candidates may refer to detailed notice of examination to be uploaded on the website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

Selection to SSC MTS posts will be done through two exams.

Paper 1 will be objective in nature and it will have 300 questions to be answered in 2 hours duration.

Paper 2 will be subjective in nature.

Candidates will be required to write a short essay or letter.

This paper will carry 50 marks. Time duration allotted for paper II is 30 minutes.

The SSC is mandated to make recruitment to Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted) posts and Group 'C' of (non-technical) posts under Government of India and their attached and subordinate offices.

The Commission annually conducts eight mandated all India open competitive examinations for filling up regular vacancies in central government offices.

