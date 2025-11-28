SSC Announces 7,948 Vacancies For Multi-Tasking Staff, Havaldar Recruitment 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative vacancy list for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) recruitment cycle for 2025. The provisional list provides a detailed break-up of openings across regions, states, and reservation categories, giving applicants a clear picture of available posts ahead of the examination process.

According to the notice, a total of 7,948 vacancies have been announced this year. These include 6,078 posts under the MTS (18-25 years) category, 732 posts for MTS candidates aged 18-27 years, and 1,138 openings for Havaldar positions in CBIC and CBN establishments.

Of the total vacancies, 3,679 are unreserved, while 1,973 are earmarked for OBC, 859 for SC, 621 for ST, and 816 for EWS categories. The vacancy also comprises 310 posts for PwD candidates and 731 seats reserved for ex-servicemen.

The Northern Region has the highest number of openings, with Delhi alone accounting for 1,961 MTS vacancies. In the Western Region, Maharashtra has listed 732 posts, while the Eastern Region shows 542 vacancies in West Bengal. States, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana make up a significant share of posts in the Southern Region.

For Havaldar roles, the 1,138 vacancies are spread across multiple commissionerates under CBIC and CBN, covering cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow and others. The official PDF provides commissionerate-wise and category-wise details for these posts.

The SSC has stated that these figures are provisional and may be revised as departments update their vacancy positions. Candidates preparing for the MTS and Havaldar examinations can access the complete region-wise and category-wise vacancy list here.