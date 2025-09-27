SSC Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For 3,073 Sub-Inspector Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1,12,400

SSC Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2025: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for 3,073 Sub-Inspector vacancies in Delhi Police and CAPF. Both the posts offer a salary up to Rs. 1,12,400. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of the commission - ssc.gov.in.

Applications are invited for Sub-Inspector General Duty (GD) in Central Police Armed Forces (CAPFs) and Sub-Inspector (Executive) (Male, Female) in Delhi Police. Both come with a pay range of Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400.

10 per cent of the total vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are reserved for Ex-Servicemen.

SSC Sub-Inspector Registration Important Dates

Process Dates Application Process Start September 26, 2025 Last Date For Applying October 16, 2025 Last Date, Time For Fee Payment Online October 17, 2025 (11 pm) Window for Application Form

Correction” and online payment of Correction

Charges. October 24 to October 26 (11 pm) Schedule of Computer Based Examination Nov-Dec, 2025

SSC Sub-Inspector Recruitment: Number of Vacancies Available

Of the total 212 vacancies in Delhi Police, 142 are reserved for males and 70 for females. 10 per cent (14) of vacancies are reserved for departmental candidates (male), 8 Male vacancies for Ex-Servicemen (Others) and 6 for Ex-Servicemen (Spl. Category).

Vacancies for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs are as follows:

Force UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Grand Total Ex-Servicemen CRPF 417 103 278 154 77 1029 1029 103 BSF 91 22 60 33 17 223 223 22 ITBP 100 21 61 38 13 233 233 23 CISF 526 129 349 194 96 1294 1294 130 SSB 36 8 18 15 5 82 82 8 Total 1,170 283 766 434 208 2861 2861 286

How To Apply For Sub-Inspector Posts?

Visit the official website of SSC- ssc.gov.in.

Students applying for the posts for the first time will be required to complete a One-Time Registration (OTR), which is necessary for all SSC examinations.

After completing the OTR, candidates must fill the application form for the Sub-Inspector examination through their login credentials.

Candidates must note that the adhaar based authentication used for applying for the posts will not lead to their rejection to entry in the exam centre.

SSC CAPF Sub-Inspector Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate applying for the post must be a citizen of either India, Bhutan or Nepal. They must not be born before August 2, 2002 and after August 1, 2005. Age relaxation of 5 years is applicable for SC/ST candidates while for OBC and Ex-Servicemen, 3 years in age relaxation is applicable.

Departmental candidates of Delhi Police can also apply for these posts and they should not be more than 30 years (UR/EWS) of age, 33 years (OBC), 35 years (SC/ST).

Candidates applying for the Sub-Inspector posts must have a bachelor's degree from a recognized university.

Male candidates who do not have a Driving License are eligible only for Sub-Inspector posts in CAPF, not in Delhi Police. They will be required to show their driving license on the day of PET, PMT tests.

CAPF Sub-Inspectors are liable to serve anywhere in India.

Selection Process

Candidates who qualify the Computer Based Examinations, Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) and medical examinations will be deemed eligible for the posts.

An application fee of Rs. 100 is applicable for all candidates except Women, SC/ST, Ex-Servicemen.