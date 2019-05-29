SSC MTS Application Process Ends Today

SSC MTS recruitment 2019: The registration process is set to conclude today.

Staff Selection Commission or SSC's MTS registration process will end today. The Commission will be conducting recruitment process for Multi-Tasking Staff or MTS in non-technical category for various central government departments through this. The number of vacancies have not been announced yet, however, according to a statement from the Commission, the exact number of available vacancies will be notified in due course of time. This SSC MTS recruitment process has invited interest from more than 25 lakh applicants till May 20. The registration process can be done on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

SSC had released the SSC MTS notification on April 22 and the submission of online application form began on the same day.

Candidates in the age group of 18 to 25 years and who have completed Class 10 or matriculation or SSC (Secondary School Certificate) are eligible to apply for the examination.

According to the schedule released by the Commision, the date for the first phase of the SSC MTS exam is between August 2 and 6 September 2019.

SSC will conduct the second phase on November 17, 2019. However, dates for the third phase of the SSC MTS exam has not been declared yet.

The application process can be completed in two parts on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

In part 1, the applicants have to fill in details like name, address, academic qualification, one passport size picture and identity proof.

In part 2, the candidate has to pay registration fees through Debit Card or Credit Card or Netbanking. The candidates also have to upload a scanned picture of their signatures and a photograph on the prescribed online form.

