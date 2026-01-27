BTSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2026: Registration Open For 2,809 Posts

The Bihar Technical Service Commission has extended the date for the registration of Junior Engineer recruitment 2026. Earlier the deadline was January 12, but it has been extended till January 30. Candidates can visit the official website to apply.

The commission has announced a total of 2809 vacancies, including 2,653 for civil, 86 for mechanical, and 70 for electrical [junior engineer] across Bihar. Education qualifications for each posts are different and candidates are advised to visit the official notification to check the criteria in detail.

The minimum age limit is 18 amd maximum 37. Reservations will also be provided based on categories.The fee for the registration is Rs 100 [non-refundable] and the selection process will include written, document verification, and medical examination.

BTSC JE Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the application process:

1. Visit the official website at btsc.bihar.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the Recruitment section and click on the BTSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2026 notification.

3. Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

4. Fill out the application form with the required personal, educational, and communication details.

5. Upload the necessary documents, pay the application fee online, and submit the form.