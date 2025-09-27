Delhi Government Announces 171 Engineer Vacancies With Salary Up To Rs 1.12 Lakh

DDA JE Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the notification for its Junior Engineer (JE) Recruitment 2025. Engineering students and diploma holders aiming for a government job can apply online for this opportunity starting October 6. The application window will remain open until November 5. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

A total of 171 vacancies are available under this recruitment drive, including 104 posts for Junior Engineer (Civil) and 67 posts for Junior Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical). The recruitment will be conducted through a Computer-Based Test (CBT) scheduled between December 2025 and January 2026.

Vacancy Details (Category-Wise)

Post General EWS SC ST OBC

JE (Civil) 45 7 11 3 38

JE (Electrical/Mechanical) 32 6 8 4 17

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must hold a diploma in Civil, Mechanical, or Electrical Engineering. Candidates with a BE/BTech degree in the relevant field are also eligible.

Age Limit:

Applicants should be between 18 and 27 years of age. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable as per government rules for reserved categories.

Salary and pay level: Level-6, with a basic salary ranging from Rs 35,000 to Rs 1,12,400.

For complete details and to apply online, candidates can visit DDA's official recruitment page, dda.gov.in/latest-jobs.