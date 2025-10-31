Advertisement

Railway RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2025: Registration Starts For 2,570 Posts, Apply Here

Railway RRB JE Recruitment: RRB has opened applications for 2570 Junior Engineer and related posts. Candidates can apply online at rrbapply.gov.in until November 30, 2025.

The selection process includes two Computer-Based Tests

Railway RRB Junior Engineer 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the application process for 2,570 Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) vacancies today, October 31, 2025. Interested candidates can apply for the posts until November 30, 2025 on the official website of the board - rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Eligibility, Selection Process, Salary

Candidates applying for the post must be aged between 18 to 33 years and age relaxation in case of reserved categories is applicable. They must have a required qualification relevant to the post, such as diploma or degree (BE/BTech) in engineering, computer science, IT, or a related field for JE and related posts and a graduate with Physics and Chemistry background for CMA vacancies.

The selection process includes two Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) and then document verification followed by Medical examination. Only those who clear the first CBT will be called for CBT-II. Selection candidates will receive a salary of Rs. 35, 400 per month.

How To Apply For RRB JE 2025?

  • Visit the official website rrbapply.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on "Apply" under the "RRB JE Recruitment".
  • Login with your adhaar card or create an account.
  • Then, apply for the JE position and fill the required details.
  • You will be successfully applied for the post.

Candidates are advised to refer to the detailed notification on the website for complete details.

