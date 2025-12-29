DDA Recruitment 2025: Answer Key Released For MTS And Other Posts, Download Here

DDA 2025 MTS Recruitment Answer Key: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the answer key for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and other recruitment examinations like Patwari, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade D, Junior Engineer. Candidates who appeared for the examinations conducted till December 19 for 1,732 vacancies can check and download the answer key on the official website dda.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key through the login facility on the website. They may be required to submit supporting proof for the objection's validity, such as a reference from a book or another official source. The DDA will then release the final answer key after making the necessary changes.

DDA MTA, Junior Engineer Answer Key: How To Download Answer Key?

Visit the official website dda.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Link for viewing answer key and objection management" under "Jobs and Internship" section.

Enter your user id and password to view the answer key.

Raise objections against the same, if any.

Download the answer key and save it for future reference.

Download Link - 'DDA 2025 Recruitment Answer Key Download Link'

Vacancies Category-Wise

Of the total 1,732 vacancies, 769 posts are for Unreserved category, 452 are reserved for Other Backward Class-NCL, 173 for Economically Weaker Section, 207 for Scheduled Caste, and 131 for Scheduled Tribe. Popular positions include JE, MTS, Stenographer, Patwari and AEE.