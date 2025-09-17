Over 700 Vacancies For 10th Pass Candidates In Delhi, Salary Up To Rs 56,900

DDA MTS Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced a major recruitment drive for candidates seeking government jobs in the capital. According to official notification, the authority has invited online applications for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) under Group-C, with 745 vacancies available. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, dda.gov.in, starting October 6. The last date for submission of applications is November 5.

Vacancy Details

General: 298

EWS: 84

SC: 91

ST: 63

OBC: 209

These positions are part of the larger recruitment notification for 1,732 posts released by DDA.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) or an equivalent examination from a recognised board.

Age Limit: Candidates should be between 18 to 27 years as on the last date of application. Relaxations in upper age limit are applicable for reserved categories-up to 30 years for OBC, and 32 years for SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

Selection Process

The selection will be conducted in two stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT): Likely to be held in December 2025 or January 2026, featuring objective-type questions from General Awareness, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and English Language.

Document Verification (DV): Candidates who qualify the CBT will be called for document verification. The final merit list will be prepared based on performance across both stages.

Salary and Benefits

The MTS post falls under the Group-C category, with a basic salary of up to Rs 56,900 per month, along with allowances as per government norms.

Check detailed notification here