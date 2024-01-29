Delhi Government Undertaking Hiring Engineers, GATE Scores Required

DSIIDC Recruitment 2024: The deadline for application submission is February 29.

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC), a public sector undertaking under Delhi Government, is currently accepting applications for assistant executive engineer positions. The deadline for application submission is February 29. Interested and eligible individuals can apply by visiting the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 10 vacant posts - 8 for assistant executive engineer (Civil) and 2 for assistant executive engineer (Electrical).

DSIIDC Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Applicants' age must not exceed 35 years.

DSIIDC Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 500. However, female candidates and those from SC/ST/PWD categories are exempt from fee payment.

DSIIDC Recruitment 2024: Selection Process:

Selection will be based on candidates' scores in GATE 2021, GATE 2022, and GATE 2023.

DSIIDC Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualifications:

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil):

Applicants must hold a full-time civil engineering degree from a recognised university with a minimum 50 per cent score.

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical):

Candidates should possess a full-time electrical engineering degree from a recognised university with a minimum 50 per cent score.

Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification here.