Applications Invited For 990 Positions In Delhi Courts, Salary Up To Rs 1.51 Lakh

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is currently accepting applications for positions of personal assistants, senior personal assistants, and junior judicial assistants. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 990 vacant posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

The application process began on January 18, 2024, with a deadline set for February 8, 2024.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Senior Personal Assistant: 41

Junior Judicial Assistant: 566

Personal Assistant: 383

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Candidates from General, Other Backward Class, and Economically Weaker Sections are required to remit an application fee of Rs 100. However, candidates from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Persons with Disabilities, and females are exempt from paying the fee.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Applicants must fall within the age bracket of 18 to 30 years. Age relaxation is applicable to various categories as per guidelines issued by the Department of Personnel Training or the Government of India.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed Class 12 or obtained a Bachelor's degree from a recognised educational institution.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection procedure for personal and judicial assistants in Delhi District Courts and family courts within the Union Territory of Delhi includes written tests, aptitude tests, document verifications, and medical examinations.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: How To Apply

Go to the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Click on the Apply link and register

Complete the application process by filling out the form and uploading the required documents

Submit the form and keep a printout for future reference

DSSSB Recruitment 2024:Pay Scale

The salary for selected candidates varies according to the post: