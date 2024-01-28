Applications Invited For 990 Positions In Delhi Courts, Salary Up To Rs 1.51 Lakh

New Delhi:
DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Applicants must fall within the age bracket of 18 to 30 years.
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is currently accepting applications for positions of personal assistants, senior personal assistants, and junior judicial assistants. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 990 vacant posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website.
The application process began on January 18, 2024, with a deadline set for February 8, 2024.
DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details
- Senior Personal Assistant: 41
- Junior Judicial Assistant: 566
- Personal Assistant: 383
DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Application Fee
Candidates from General, Other Backward Class, and Economically Weaker Sections are required to remit an application fee of Rs 100. However, candidates from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Persons with Disabilities, and females are exempt from paying the fee.
DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Age Limit
Applicants must fall within the age bracket of 18 to 30 years. Age relaxation is applicable to various categories as per guidelines issued by the Department of Personnel Training or the Government of India.
DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification
Candidates must have passed Class 12 or obtained a Bachelor's degree from a recognised educational institution.
DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Selection Process
The selection procedure for personal and judicial assistants in Delhi District Courts and family courts within the Union Territory of Delhi includes written tests, aptitude tests, document verifications, and medical examinations.
DSSSB Recruitment 2024: How To Apply
- Go to the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in
- Click on the Apply link and register
- Complete the application process by filling out the form and uploading the required documents
- Submit the form and keep a printout for future reference
DSSSB Recruitment 2024:Pay Scale
The salary for selected candidates varies according to the post:
- Senior Personal Assistant in District and Sessions Courts: Rs 47,600 - Rs 1,51,100
- Personal Assistant (District and Sessions Courts): Rs 44,900 - Rs 1,42,400
- Personal Assistant, District and Sessions Courts (Family Courts): Rs 44,900 - Rs 1,42,400
- Junior Judicial Assistant, District and Sessions Courts: Rs 29,200 - Rs 92,300
- Junior Judicial Assistant, District and Sessions Courts (Family Court): Rs 29,200 - Rs 92,300
Check the detailed notification here