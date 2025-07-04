DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For 2,119 Vacancies, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 1,51,100

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced 2,119 vacancies under its latest recruitment drive for 2025. The application process will begin on July 8, 2025, and will close on August 7, 2025, at 11:59 PM. Candidates interested in applying must register and submit their applications online at dsssbonline.nic.in.

This recruitment drive offers opportunities across a variety of posts, including teaching, technical, scientific, and administrative roles. Salaries for different posts will vary and range from Rs 19,900 to Rs 1,51,100 as per the pay matrix.

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Key Dates to Remember



Start of Online Applications: July 8, 2025 (from 12 noon)

Last Date to Apply: August 7, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)

No applications will be accepted after the closing date.

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Post Categories Include



PGT English (Male & Female)

PGT Sanskrit (Male & Female)

PGT Engineering Graphics (Male & Female)

PGT Horticulture (Male)

PGT Agriculture (Male)

Malaria Inspector

Ayurvedic Pharmacist

Pharmacist (Ayurveda)

Assistant Technician

Laboratory Technician (Delhi Jal Board)

Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry & Microbiology)

Warder (Male Only)

A complete list of vacancies and eligibility criteria is available on the DSSSB official portal.

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Application Fee Details

Rs 100 for general and OBC category candidates

No fee for Women, SC, ST, PwBD, and eligible Ex-Servicemen

Fee payment must be made online via SBI e-pay only

Fee once paid will not be refunded

How To Apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2025

Visit the official application website: https://dsssbonline.nic.in

Click on "New Registration" if applying for the first time

Log in with your credentials

Fill in the required personal, academic, and professional details

Upload scanned copies of documents and photographs as per specifications

Select the post(s) you are applying for

Pay the application fee via SBI e-pay (if applicable)

Submit and download a copy of the completed form for future reference



Candidates must carefully review the eligibility criteria for each post before applying. DSSSB will announce the exam dates on its website at a later stage. All communication related to exams, admit cards, and results will be available only on the official portal.

For detailed notifications and department-wise rules, candidates should regularly visit: dsssb.delhi.gov.in.