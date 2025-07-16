AIIMS Delhi Opens Applications For 2,300 Posts; 10th, 12th Pass Eligible

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi is currently accepting applications for a recruitment exam to fill 2,300 Group B and C non-faculty posts. The examination for these positions will be conducted on August 25 and 26. Vacancies are available for technician, assistant, clerk, lab attendant, data entry operator, assistant engineer, lineman, draftsman grade-2, pharmacist, and other posts.

Educational Qualification

The required qualifications vary by post and include:

Class 10 or Class 12 pass

Engineering degree in relevant fields

MSc, Graduation, MBA, Postgraduate degrees

Diploma and relevant work experience

Age Limit

Minimum: 18 years

Maximum: 35 years

Age Limit:

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC: 3 years

PwBD: 10 years

Selection Process

The selections process includes written examination and skill test (as applicable).

Application Fee

General/OBC: Rs 3,000

SC/ST/EWS: Rs 2,400

Exam Pattern

Subjects: General Knowledge & Aptitude, Computer Knowledge

The question paper will contain 100 questions carrying a total of 400 marks.

The examination will be held for a duration of 90 minutes.

How To Apply

Visit the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on the "Recruitment" tab on the homepage.

Select the notification titled "Common Recruitment Examination (CRE)".

Register by filling in the required details.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Keep a printed copy of the submitted application for future reference.

Check detailed notification here