AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For 199 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 2.2 Lakh

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released a notification for recruitment to various faculty positions. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website aiimsexams.ac.in, once the registration window opens. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 199 vacancies.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Opening date of online application form: April 10, 2025

Closing date of online application form: May 09, 2025

The official notification states: "Those applying in response to this advertisement should satisfy themselves regarding their eligibility for the post applied for. They must fulfill all the eligibility criteria as of the closing date of online submission of applications. Required educational qualification/experience should be completed on or before the last date of the online submission of the application."

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

The application fees vary based on the candidate's category:

General and OBC candidates: Rs 3,000

EWS and SC/ST candidates: Rs 2,400

Notably, the application fee for SC/ST candidates is refundable for those who appear for the interview. PWBD candidates are exempted from paying any application fee.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2025: Salary

Professor: Rs 1,68,900 - Rs 2,20,400

Additional Professor: Rs 1,48,200 - Rs 2,11,400

Associate Professor: Rs 1,38,300 - Rs 2,09,200

Assistant Professor: Rs 1,01,500 - Rs 1,67,400



AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, find the recruitment link

Step 3. Register yourself on the portal and generate login credentials

Step 4. Fill out the form using the login credentials

Step 5. Make the payment and click on Submit

Step 6. Save the application form for future reference

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates regarding the recruitment process.