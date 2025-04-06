AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For 199 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 2.2 Lakh

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released a notification for recruitment to various faculty positions. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website aiimsexams.ac.in, once the registration window opens. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 199 vacancies.
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2025: Important Dates
Opening date of online application form: April 10, 2025
Closing date of online application form: May 09, 2025
The official notification states: "Those applying in response to this advertisement should satisfy themselves regarding their eligibility for the post applied for. They must fulfill all the eligibility criteria as of the closing date of online submission of applications. Required educational qualification/experience should be completed on or before the last date of the online submission of the application."
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2025: Application Fees
The application fees vary based on the candidate's category:
General and OBC candidates: Rs 3,000
EWS and SC/ST candidates: Rs 2,400
Notably, the application fee for SC/ST candidates is refundable for those who appear for the interview. PWBD candidates are exempted from paying any application fee.
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2025: Salary
Professor: Rs 1,68,900 - Rs 2,20,400
Additional Professor: Rs 1,48,200 - Rs 2,11,400
Associate Professor: Rs 1,38,300 - Rs 2,09,200
Assistant Professor: Rs 1,01,500 - Rs 1,67,400
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply
Step 1. Go to the official website aiimsexams.ac.in
Step 2. On the homepage, find the recruitment link
Step 3. Register yourself on the portal and generate login credentials
Step 4. Fill out the form using the login credentials
Step 5. Make the payment and click on Submit
Step 6. Save the application form for future reference
Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates regarding the recruitment process.