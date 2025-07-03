Transformer Blast Near Delhi AIIMS Trauma Centre Sparks Fire, None Injured

A blast followed by a fire in a transformer located near the Trauma Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was reported on Thursday afternoon, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

He added that no one was injured in the incident.

"We received a call regarding a blast and a fire in an electric transformer at the AIIMS Trauma Centre at 3:34 pm. We rushed eight fire tenders to the spot. The fire was was doused by 3:55 pm. No one was injured," DFS chief Atul Garg said in a statement.

No immediate reaction was available from the AIIMS.

