Transformer Blast Near Delhi AIIMS Trauma Centre Sparks Fire, None Injured

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Transformer Blast Near Delhi AIIMS Trauma Centre Sparks Fire, None Injured
Officials added that no one was injured in the incident.
  • A blast and fire occurred in a transformer near AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi
  • Delhi Fire Services received the call at 3:34 pm and sent eight fire tenders
  • The fire was extinguished by 3:55 pm with no reported injuries
New Delhi:

A blast followed by a fire in a transformer located near the Trauma Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was reported on Thursday afternoon, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

He added that no one was injured in the incident.

"We received a call regarding a blast and a fire in an electric transformer at the AIIMS Trauma Centre at 3:34 pm. We rushed eight fire tenders to the spot. The fire was was doused by 3:55 pm. No one was injured," DFS chief Atul Garg said in a statement.

No immediate reaction was available from the AIIMS.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

