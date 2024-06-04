AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited For 220 Junior Resident Posts

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is currently accepting applications for Junior Resident positions. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website. This recruitment drive aims to fill 220 posts. The deadline for submitting application forms is June 15.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have completed an internship and a qualifying MBBS or BDS degree, or an equivalent degree recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI) or Dental Council of India (DCI).

They should have completed their MBBS/BDS (including internship) no earlier than three years before the start date of the junior residency program, which is July 1, 2024.

AIIMS Delhi Jr Resident Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the official AIIMS website: https://jr.aiimsexams.ac.in/

On the homepage, locate the recruitment section.

Click on the link for "Junior Resident" positions.

Register yourself and create an account (if you haven't already).

Complete the online application form.

Pay the application fee and submit the application.

Download and print a copy of the confirmation page for your records.

Security Deposit:

Candidates must deposit a security deposit of Rs. 25,000 for the JR July 2024 session. Only registered candidates who have deposited the security deposit will be considered for seat allocation.

Selection Criteria:

For AIIMS, New Delhi MBBS graduates, merit will be determined based on the combined scores from their first, second, and final professional examinations.

Candidates can visit the AIIMS official website for more details regarding the recruitment process.

Check the official notice here