Delhi University College Hiring For Non-Teaching Saff Posts, Check Details

The University of Delhi affiliated women's college Aditi Mahavidyalaya is currently accepting applications for various non-teaching staff vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their forms at dunt.uod.ac.in. The registration deadline is March 17.

The detailed vacancy information, including the number of posts, upper age limits, and levels as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), is as follows:

Administrative Officer: 1 vacancy, upper age limit 35 years

Librarian: 1 vacancy, upper age limit 35 years

Senior Personal Assistant: 1 vacancy, upper age limit 35 years

Technical Assistant (Cartographer): 1 vacancy, upper age limit 30 years

Laboratory Assistant: 2 vacancies, upper age limit 30 years

Junior Assistant: 4 vacancies, upper age limit 27 years

Laboratory Attendant: 14 vacancies, upper age limit 30 years

Library Attendant: 2 vacancies, upper age limit 30 years

The college has stated that the upper age limit for these posts will be relaxed for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC - Central List), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Ex-servicemen, and other specified categories as per government rules.

Candidates are advised to apply early to avoid any last-minute technical issues. In case of persistent technical problems, applicants can email their queries to non_teaching_rec@aditi.du.ac.in, the notification stated.

For more information, candidates can visit the official websites of the university and the college.

Application Fee

The application fee for general/unreserved is Rs 1,000, Rs 800 for OBC (NCL), EWS, Female and Rs 600 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates.

Eligibility criteria

Eligibility criteria are different for each post. Candidates can check the notification here for more details.

Recruitment Process

The recruitment process includes a written test, followed by a personality test.

The selection process will include a written test with two components: an objective-type exam with multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and a descriptive-type paper. Both exams will be two hours long and carry 150 marks each. The interview or personality test round will also be for 150 marks.