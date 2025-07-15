St Stephen's College Receives Bomb Threat, Police Launches Search Operation

Further investigation going on and details awaited. (File)
- St Stephens College in Delhi received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday
- Emergency services including police and bomb squad responded promptly
- A thorough search operation was conducted by authorities at the college
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
New Delhi:
The St Stephen's College in Delhi received a bomb threat through email on Tuesday, prompting a rush of emergency services at the Delhi University college and a thorough search operation by authorities, police said.
A team comprising the Delhi Police, a bomb squad, dog squad, the fire department rushed to the spot and carried out a detailed inspection. Further details awaited, he said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world