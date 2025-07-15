Advertisement
St Stephen's College Receives Bomb Threat, Police Launches Search Operation

A team comprising the Delhi Police, a bomb squad, dog squad, the fire department rushed to the spot and carried out a detailed inspection.

Read Time: 1 min
St Stephen's College Receives Bomb Threat, Police Launches Search Operation
Further investigation going on and details awaited. (File)
  • St Stephens College in Delhi received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday
  • Emergency services including police and bomb squad responded promptly
  • A thorough search operation was conducted by authorities at the college
New Delhi:

The St Stephen's College in Delhi received a bomb threat through email on Tuesday, prompting a rush of emergency services at the Delhi University college and a thorough search operation by authorities, police said.

A team comprising the Delhi Police, a bomb squad, dog squad, the fire department rushed to the spot and carried out a detailed inspection. Further details awaited, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

