St Stephen's College Receives Bomb Threat, Police Launches Search Operation

The St Stephen's College in Delhi received a bomb threat through email on Tuesday, prompting a rush of emergency services at the Delhi University college and a thorough search operation by authorities, police said.

A team comprising the Delhi Police, a bomb squad, dog squad, the fire department rushed to the spot and carried out a detailed inspection. Further details awaited, he said.

