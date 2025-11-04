DDA Recruitment 2025: Last Date To Apply For 1,732 Vacancies Is November 5

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will soon close the application window for 1,732 vacancies for Junior Engineers, Patwari, Sectional Officer and Assistant Executive Engineer under Group A, B and C positions. Candidates can visit the official website of DDA to apply for the posts.

Interested candidates are advised to review the eligibility criteria and complete the application process to avoid any last-minute rush. The application window is currently open, and the deadline for submitting applications is November 5, till 6 pm. The DDA job offers a good pay scale along with an opportunity to build a career in major infrastructure and housing development projects.

The notification for the application was issued in September, and online registration began on October 6, 2025.

Eligibility:

All positions have different eligibility criteria, and candidates are advised to visit the official advertisement to check the qualification details.

Also Read | CTET 2026 Exam Registration Process Eligibility Criteria Application Fee And Dates

DDA 1,732 Vacancies:

The openings are divided into categories: 769 for Unreserved, 452 for Other Backward Class-NCL, 173 for Economically Weaker Section, 207 for Scheduled Caste, and 131 for Scheduled Tribe. Popular positions include JE, MTS, Stenographer, Patwari and AEE.

How to Apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website [dda.gov.in](https://dda.gov.in).

Step 2: Click on "Jobs and Internships."

Step 3: Go to "Latest Job."

Step 4: Find "Direct Recruitment 2025"

Step 5: Register with your mobile number.

Step 6: Complete the process and download the confirmation form for future reference.